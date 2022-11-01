ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 298,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE DUOL opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,558. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

