ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 269.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 41.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 15.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,572,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

