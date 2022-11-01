ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

