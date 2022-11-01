ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

