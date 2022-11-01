ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 302,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

