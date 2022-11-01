ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Trading Up 1.1 %

Park National Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

