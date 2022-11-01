ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,789 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile



Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.



