ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,727,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,670,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.01. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

