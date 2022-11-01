ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

