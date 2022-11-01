ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $465.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $397.58 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.32.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

