ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

