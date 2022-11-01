ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,985 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

