ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,910 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,875 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.1 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

