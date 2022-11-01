ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

