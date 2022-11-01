ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

GXO opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

