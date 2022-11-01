ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

