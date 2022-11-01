ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

