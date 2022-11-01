ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

