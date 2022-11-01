ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $285,918.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

