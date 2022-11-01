ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter.

ZNTL opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $888,625 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

