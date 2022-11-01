ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 39,608 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,608 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

