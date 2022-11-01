ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,770 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,423,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

