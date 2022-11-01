ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 175,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

Insider Activity

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock worth $380,569. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

