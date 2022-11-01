ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 867 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MicroStrategy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $267.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.