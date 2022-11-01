ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 75.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 94,227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 57.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

