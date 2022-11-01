ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,871 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 692,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 153,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

