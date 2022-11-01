ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

