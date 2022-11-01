ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

