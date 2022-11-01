ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 634.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,927,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 295.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

