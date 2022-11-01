ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.03 and a twelve month high of $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 355.51 and a beta of 0.57.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

