Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,732,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

