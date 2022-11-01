Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equity Residential (EQR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00.

10/12/2022 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00.

10/6/2022 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

10/4/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

