Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equity Residential (EQR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00.

10/12/2022 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00.

10/6/2022 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

10/4/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $73,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

