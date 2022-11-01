Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,620 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,620 ($67.91) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

