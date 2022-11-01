Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 2,053 shares.

Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,878 shares of company stock worth $1,934,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

