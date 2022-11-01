Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Repay Trading Down 1.5 %

RPAY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.88. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repay

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,206 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 162.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,130 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Repay by 7.4% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $8,559,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

