ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

ResMed Stock Up 2.3 %

RMD stock opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average is $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

