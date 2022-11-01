Reviewing BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) and BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Arkema pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arkema is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 3 2 3 0 2.00 BR Malls Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arkema and BR Malls Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arkema presently has a consensus target price of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.74%. BR Malls Participações has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.72%. Given BR Malls Participações’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BR Malls Participações is more favorable than Arkema.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and BR Malls Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 9.87% 19.13% 9.84% BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arkema and BR Malls Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $11.26 billion 0.52 $1.55 billion $16.06 4.90 BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.76 $34.65 million $0.08 46.63

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arkema beats BR Malls Participações on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. The company also offers advanced materials consisting of specialty polyamides and polyvinylidene fluoride; and performance additives, such as specialty surfactants and molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide for use in automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment sectors. In addition, it provides coating solutions comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives; decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbents, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. Further, the company offers fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

