Reviewing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Park National (NYSE:PRK)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First of Long Island and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 2.96 $43.09 million $1.99 8.83 Park National $475.80 million 5.04 $153.95 million $9.28 15.89

This table compares First of Long Island and Park National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 32.35% 11.71% 1.10% Park National 30.46% 12.89% 1.42%

Summary

Park National beats First of Long Island on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

