Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 2,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

