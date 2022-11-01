Robert W. Baird Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

