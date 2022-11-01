Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

