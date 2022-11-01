Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Buys 31,671 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East acquired 31,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,069.96 ($29,084.05).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:RR opened at GBX 76.99 ($0.93) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,849.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

