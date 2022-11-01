Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

