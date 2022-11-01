Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $178.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Seagen Trading Down 2.0 %

Seagen stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 118,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

