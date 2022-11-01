Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $178.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.
Seagen Trading Down 2.0 %
Seagen stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 118,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.