Royal Bank of Canada Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $199.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.33.

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

