Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Mail to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Performance

ROYMY stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.