Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.66. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

RWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 4.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $551.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 155.29%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

