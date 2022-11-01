Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,841,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

