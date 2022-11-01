Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,496 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $34,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 162.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth about $11,759,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $9,117,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

